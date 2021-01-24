Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle in Lee County convenience store

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A Verona police officer is being treated for injuries after a struggle with a man at a convenience store.
Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said the officer and the man began to struggle inside the store around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
Nunn says the man attempted to get the officer’s service weapon and it discharged during the struggle.
He says no one was hit by the gunshot.
Nunn says the man was taken into custody and the police officer was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with injuries.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.
