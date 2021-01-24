Mississippi National Guardsmen return home after successful mission in nation’s capital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being at the nation’s capitol providing security during Wednesday’s 59th Presidential Inauguration, members of the Mississippi National Guard are back home.
The aircraft carrying the service members from the 114th Military Police Company arrived around 5:30 Saturday evening.
While in Washington D.C., the soldiers provided military and strategic support to law enforcement, ensuring a peaceful transition of power during the historic inauguration.
This beefed up security came in light of the protest at the Capitol earlier this month.
Roughly 100 troops from Mississippi volunteered to go to Washington D.C. for the mission, all returned home safely.
As the men and women stepped off the aircraft, they were greeted by two of the state’s top leaders, Governor Tate Reeves and Congressman Michael Guest.
The two expressed their gratitude towards the brave men and women for the work the accomplished this week.
After the service members landed, they were given a COVID-19 rapid test.
If a soldier tests positive, they’ll be quarantined before they can return home to their family.
The guardsmen joined more than 20,000 other service members from all across the U.S. during this mission.
