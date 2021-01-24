Lady Braves come up short at Alabama State

Diamond Hall opened the scoring over a minute in on a layup. A three-pointer from Clark kept Alcorn in front at 5-4. The lead stretched out to three at 9-6 on a layup by Hall near the midway point of the first quarter. With the game tied at 11, the Lady Hornets would reel off the next nine points to move in front 20-11 late in the quarter. Quintasia Leatherwood ended the run with a layup and off an Alabama State turnover, Deja Mitchell hit a layup following her offensive rebound to leave the Lady Hornets in front by just five, 20-15, through the first 10 minutes.