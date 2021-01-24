JSU men score road win in long-awaited return

GRAMBLING, La. - The Jackson State men’s basketball team cruised to a 75-61 victory over Grambling State on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in SWAC play.
The Tiger’s fell behind early in the first half, trailing the majority of the half before taking the lead 32-30 with a Tristan Jarrett three-pointer with 1:10 left to go until the break. Jackson State took a 34-33 lead over the Tigers of Grambling into the locker room.
In the second half, the two teams went back and forth for the first ten minutes before JSU began to pull away midway through the half. With 9:05 remaining in the contest, Cainan McClelland hit a three-pointer that gave the Tigers it’s first double-digit lead of the night.
Jackson State went on to win it’s first game in over two weeks by a final score of 75-61.The Tigers had five shooters with double-digit points. JSU was led by Tristan Jarrett who finished with 24 points on the night.
Jayveous McKinnis tallied a double-double with 14 points,16 rebounds, and three blocked shots.Ken Evans and Jonas James had 10 points each, respectively, and JSU newcomer Isaiah Williams had 12 points in his first action with the Tigers. He also had seven rebounds and one steal.
As a team, JSU was 27-of-60 from the field with 36 points in the paint and 35 rebounds on the night. The Tigers improved to 2-5 overall on the season and 2-0 in SWAC play.
Jackson State returns to the court next Saturday at home versus Mississippi Valley State beginning at 5:30 p.m.
