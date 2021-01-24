First Alert Forecast: unsettled & mild conditions likely today & into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up with temperatures in the 50′s for most spots across central MS under mainly cloudy skies. Majority of the area is also dry, but a warm front will lift across the region today which will allow for scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Some showers could be heavy at times. This front will also result in highs near 70 degrees into this afternoon.
Chances for showers will remain elevated into tomorrow as well as a cold front moves in from the west. The chance for severe storms is very low and minimal, but a gusty storm could be possible in association with this front. Mild temperatures will continue into tomorrow for the start of the work week with highs in the middle 70′s.
By Tuesday, we will likely be dry for the most part and along with seeing potential breaks of sunshine. Another round of rain will likely move in for Wednesday before we will likely dry out again by the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.
