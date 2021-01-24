First Alert Forecast: unsettled & mild conditions likely today & into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up with temperatures in the 50′s for most spots across central MS under mainly cloudy skies. Majority of the area is also dry, but a warm front will lift across the region today which will allow for scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Some showers could be heavy at times. This front will also result in highs near 70 degrees into this afternoon.