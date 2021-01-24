First Alert Forecast: mild & active conditions expected for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have had scattered showers over the course of the day, but coverage hasn’t been all that impressive. Tonight, the clouds will linger around with the chance for a few spotty showers. temperatures tonight will be on the warmer side with overnight lows in the 50′s and 60′s. Chances for showers are still in the forecast for the start of the work week tomorrow. A cold front is expected to push in from the west likely by the afternoon or early evening hours tomorrow brining nor only the chance for showers, but also a few thunderstorms as well. Severe weather is not likely, but we cannot full rule out a gusty storm. It could also be windy and gusty from time to time with wind gusts potentially up to 30 MPH. High temperatures will likely be in the middle 70′s, which is quite warm and mild for this time of the year.