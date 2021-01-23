Man behind bars following shooting at Natchez apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police say he shot and killed a man at the Williams Apartments in Natchez.
The incident occurred on January 20.
A fight had broken out between several juveniles there, according to police reports.
Police say that fight turned deadly when Terrance Shelvy, 17, arrived.
According to witness statements, a man fitting Shelvy’s description pulled up to the complex’s entrance, got out of his vehicle and got into a brief argument with the victim.
He then “pulled a gun and fired three shots before getting back inside his red Ford Focus and fleeing,” witnesses tell the police.
When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the victim, Mikell Chatman, “laying on his back ... non-responsive and bleeding from what appeared to be ... gunshot wounds.”
The officer requested an ambulance and secured the crime scene.
The suspect was later captured by the Natchez Police Department and the help of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
He was being held on a $500,000 bond and facing one felony charge of murder.
Police reports do not indicate why the individuals were fighting or how many individuals were involved.
The fight apparently occurred between several juveniles and an adult male.
The Williams Apartments are located at 93 Aldrich St., in Natchez.
