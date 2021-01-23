Growth continues in downtown Jackson with more apartments on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a new year and we revisited downtown where businesses are opening their doors and developers are working to meet the needs of those wanting to live in the center of it all.
Renovations continue on Capitol Street where there is a new retailer and new apartments coming up for lease.
“It’s an exciting time. I’m excited to be a part of the renovation,” said The Shopkeep Co. owner Hallie Harris. The shop is the newest storefront on Capitol Street.
She opened in October after waiting a year to get into the newly renovated building. The Seattle transplant and her husband toured Jackson two years ago and chose downtown to open the store which sells house and kitchen ware.
“A lot of people have rallied and we had a successful three months of 2020, had a good Christmas season and can’t wait to see what 2021 brings,” said Harris.
Downtown Partners president John Gomez said the former federal courthouse is now leasing 100 apartments. Next door is Walthall Lofts with 150 units which opened in July.
Seven new apartments are planned for the 400 block of Capitol Street. The Heritage Building is being renovated for retail and office space.
“No one knows how long the pandemic will last, but we hope once we get past it we’ll start seeing a much more livelier downtown, how it once was,” said Gomez.
“I’ve always thought Jackson was at some point about to turn the corner and I don’t know if that’s this year or not, but it’s happening. It’s coming,” said Jackson attorney Dorsey Carson, whose office is located downtown.
Landmark Center developers have not responded to a request for an update on the progress of their apartments, office space and grocery store.
