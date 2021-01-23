First Alert Forecast: showers expected tomorrow with chance for few t’storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds have lingered around the region all day long and they will stick around into tonight and tomorrow as well. It won’t be as chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s for much of the area. A warm front will lift across the area tomorrow bring the chance for more scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms to central MS as well. The chance for showers will begin as early as tomorrow morning and into the evening hours, but it won’t be a washout by any means. This front will also allow for temperatures to be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.