First Alert Forecast: showers expected tomorrow with chance for few t’storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds have lingered around the region all day long and they will stick around into tonight and tomorrow as well. It won’t be as chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s for much of the area. A warm front will lift across the area tomorrow bring the chance for more scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms to central MS as well. The chance for showers will begin as early as tomorrow morning and into the evening hours, but it won’t be a washout by any means. This front will also allow for temperatures to be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
A cold front is expected to swing in on Monday which will help bring in the chance for more showers for the start of the work week. A few thunderstorms could also be possible on Monday. The chance for severe weather is very low and minimal, but a gusty storm cannot be ruled out at this point. Highs on Monday will be quite mild in the middle 70′s. We’ll dry out for the most part on Tuesday before another round of rain pushes in on Wednesday. Drier and potentially sunnier conditions look possible towards the end of the work week.
