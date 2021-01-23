First Alert Forecast: showers expected over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds continue to linger across most of the area this morning with temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s. Just a few spots are seeing sprinkles out this morning, but it’s much drier out compared to yesterday. Clouds will hang around into today as well, but breaks of sunshine are possible. A few stray light showers cannot completely be ruled out over the course of the day. High temperatures are expected to range from the middle 50′s to lower 60′s.
A warm front will lift across the area into Sunday allowing high temperatures to rise to near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon. The front will also allow for showers to return to the area beginning during the morning hours and throughout the day. A few thunderstorms could be possible as well mainly for areas along and north of I-20.
Rain chances will remain elevated into Monday as well with the chance for scattered showers and a few storms. A line of showers will likely push in Monday evening before clearing out into Monday night. Drier conditions are expected for Tuesday before another round of rain moves in by mid-week on Wednesday.
