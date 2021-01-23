First Alert Forecast: showers expected over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds continue to linger across most of the area this morning with temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s. Just a few spots are seeing sprinkles out this morning, but it’s much drier out compared to yesterday. Clouds will hang around into today as well, but breaks of sunshine are possible. A few stray light showers cannot completely be ruled out over the course of the day. High temperatures are expected to range from the middle 50′s to lower 60′s.