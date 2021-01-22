WATCH LIVE: State medical association weekly question and answer session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health leaders want to “dial down people’s anxiety” when it comes to scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) held its weekly question and answer Friday, where State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he hoped to address anxieties related to scheduling vaccination appointments.
“We are doing a fabulous job of getting the vaccine to us in the people who need it,” he said. “We gave more than 50,000 vaccines last week and we’ve given 30,000 this week. When we’re getting them in, we’re giving them.”
The state has recently ramped up efforts to vaccinate residents. However, Dobbs said there are still challenges.
Part of the problem stems from the limited supply of doses compared to the demand for them.
“We do not have much vaccine to share. We got about 37,000 doses this week. We got less than we thought we would. Thirty thousand was going to the drive-through clinics.
“About 5,000 or 6,000 (we shared) with doctors around the whole state. That’s about 75 doses per county,” he said. “I literally spend hours a day responding to clinics (that) want vaccines.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.