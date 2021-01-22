Warren Co. woman found with bloody knife charged with child abuse

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County woman is charged with felony child abuse after her arrest this week, Vicksburg Daily News reports.
Warren County deputies were called to a home on Heather Place where multiple children were reportedly injured.
Upon arrival, Sgt. Michael Rainey and Deputy Dustin Keyes say they encountered Shana Deloris Smith, 36, armed with a knife and two children covered in blood.
Deputies were able to get the knife from her hands and remove the children safely from the home.
A third child escaped the home and was found nearby with a relative. The children are ages seven, five and two.
The children were all transported to Merit Health River Region. One child was admitted to the hospital where she remains with cuts to her throat. She is in stable condition.
