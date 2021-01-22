Utility Box Series art project underway in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is partnering up with the city of Hattiesburg for a new Utility Box Series art project.
It allows artists to paint utility boxes throughout the city to continue public art and giving artists a way to show off their talents.
Artist Vixon Sullivan participated in the series and his piece, “Keep Your Dream Alive,” sits at the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and JC Killingsworth Drive.
“The story that it tells is to expect miracles, to speak up,” Sullivan said of the piece. “You know, there’s some symbolism with the hands that represent love. There are the fists that represent equality and standing up for yourself.”
Mayor Toby Barker explains the impact for the city and on local artists.
“Really artists need the work because there aren’t any shows, there aren’t any festivals, and so it was a way for us to invest in our infrastructure that we own, the traffic signal box,” Barer said. “Make those amenities and assets as opposed to something that’s just there and also support local artists.”
If you’re an artist and would like to take part in the Utility Box Series, you can visit hattiesburgpublicart.org/call-for-artists.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.