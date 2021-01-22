Two teens arrested in shooting death of Canton man

Tyjerious Damicheal Sims (left) and Jaheen Tyrone Harris (right) (Source: Canton Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | January 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 1:58 PM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police arrested two teenagers in the murder of a man found dead at a Canton baseball field last month.

A city worker found 35-year-old Dario Jerome Robinson shot in the head on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Police Chief Otha Brown said that 19-year-old Tyjerious Damicheal Sims and 18-year-old Jaheen Tyrone Harris have been arrested and charged in connection to Robinson’s death.

Harris is charged with capital murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and arson.

Sims is charged with controlled substance violation, failure to comply, capital murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and arson.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

