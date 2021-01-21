Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 64 degrees today in Jackson after a morning low of 54. Rain continues across our area and will pick up in intensity and coverage overnight. Most of it will taper off by afternoon Friday. The weekend will offer us sunshine on Saturday and showers on Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday, but few are expected to become severe. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday with temperatures closer to the 70 or in the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. There is literally a chance for rain every day over the next 7 days except Saturday.