State flags on National Mall will be handed out to Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new “In God We Trust” state flags that decorated the National Mall on President Biden’s inauguration day will be distributed to Mississippians.
That’s according to Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Presley reached out to Congressman Bennie Thompson who will help distribute the flags to each congressional office in the state.
The flags were placed on the National Mall for each state to represent those who could not travel to Washington to attend the inauguration in person.
Presley says for those interested to contact their congressman.
