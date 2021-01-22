New Medicaid bill would shift power from governor to 7-member commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker wants to restructure the state’s Medicaid division in a way that would alter the authority over the billion-dollar pot of federal funds in the Magnolia State.
Rep. John Lamar (R-MS) introduced HB1013 to the Mississippi legislature this week.
Right now, the Division of Medicaid is in the Office of Governor Tate Reeves, but HB1013 ends that setup and shifts the power to a commission with an executive director.
Lamar’s bill says, “the commission shall consist of seven members, with three members appointed by the Governor and four members appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. The Speaker of the House would have the ability to nominate two of the Lt. Governor’s appointees. All initial and later appointments to the commission shall be with the advice and consent of the Senate.”
The Division of Medicaid falls under the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS), which has been under investigation for fraud in the past.
In February of last year, the former director of DHS and five other employees were arrested in the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history. The state auditor detailed $94 million dollars in questionable spending.
Whether the commission is able to keep a closer eye on the program remains to be seen, but Lamar says the bill requires that all members have, ‘some knowledge or practical experience,’ in how to administer the state’s Medicaid program.
Lamar, also chair of the Ways and Means Committee, says the commission must hold regular monthly meetings to handle any state business.
The Committee of Ways and Means is the chief tax-writing committee of the House of Representatives.
