‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg accepts invitation to tour Amtrak route on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Pete could be headed to Mississippi.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and 2020 presidential candidate, was recently tapped by President Biden for the job of Secretary of Transportation.
According to NPR, Buttigieg received a “downright warm” reception at his confirmation hearing Thursday. And during this “warm reception,“ Senator Roger Wicker, who chaired the hearing, invited Buttigieg to the Gulf Coast - an offer which Buttigieg happily accepted.
“Mayor Buttigieg, early in your term as secretary would you have an interest in coming to Mississippi to see the Gulf Coast route from New Orleans through the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and onto Mobile?” the Mississippi senator asked Buttigieg.
“I would,” Buttigieg responded. “Thank you for the invitation, Chairman. I would love the opportunity.”
Wicker then asked Buttigieg if he would be committed to working with him to reinstate Amtrak service on the Coast. To this, Buttigieg said that he would be interested in learning more about the subject.
In 2018, $33 million was awarded from the Federal Railroad Administration to fund infrastructure and capacity improvements towards the passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast, a project that was stalled after Hurricane Katrina.
In a press release that year, Wicker stated that he was “thrilled” with the money, saying that it would support the completion of the “years-long effort” to restore the passenger rail service.
During the hearing, Wicker said that he was “quite certain” Buttigieg would be confirmed.
