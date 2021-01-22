Man in wheelchair hit by car, found by first responders in middle of Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wheelchair-bound man was hit by a car Thursday night on the corner of Fortification and Jefferson Streets in Jackson.
According to police, it happened around 7 p.m. First responders found the man tossed from his chair and lying on his back in the middle of Jefferson Street.
The man appeared to be responsive as fire and police officials attended to him. There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed against the driver of the silver Buick that struck the man.
