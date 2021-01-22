First drive-thru vaccine site now open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first drive-thru site for Coronavirus vaccinations is open in the Capital City.
The state’s 19th drive-thru site opened Thursday at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The stadium is located at 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
State officials say they hope this new location will make shots more accessible to African Americans.
Before that, there was no drive-thru vaccination site in Jackson or the rest of Hinds County, the state’s most populous and majority Black.
State data shows that so far only 15% of the vaccinations in Mississippi have been given to Black residents, who make up 38% of the population.
Here’s a complete list of all drive-thru locations in the state, by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
MSDH says there is no restriction to receive the vaccination in the county where you live. However, since the COVID-19 vaccination requires two doses, they’re asking everyone to arrange for your second vaccination at the same location that you received your first vaccination.
You can schedule an appointment online here or call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for assistance: (877) 978-6453.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.