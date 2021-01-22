First Alert Forecast: rainy Friday; unsettled pattern continues

WEEKEND PLANNER: Drier air will sneak in - allowing for some clearing overnight Friday into Saturday. Saturday will likely be the nicest day of the weekend with rain chances near 0% and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A shower or two could sneak Saturday night; though scattered downpours may be possible Sunday as a warm front lifts over the region. Highs Sunday will run in the 60s and lower 70s.