First Alert Forecast: rainy Friday; unsettled pattern continues

FRIDAY: Periods of heavy rain will continue during the morning hours – trending lower in coverage and intensity through the day. By the end of the day, rainfall totals could be between 1-3″. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s amid a cool northeast breeze in the wake of a cold front sweeping through the area. Skies will begin to clear overnight with lows in the 30s north; 40s south.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Drier air will sneak in - allowing for some clearing overnight Friday into Saturday. Saturday will likely be the nicest day of the weekend with rain chances near 0% and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A shower or two could sneak Saturday night; though scattered downpours may be possible Sunday as a warm front lifts over the region. Highs Sunday will run in the 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong front will approach the area by Monday afternoon and evening, sparking a chance for a few gusty storms as it moves through. Highs Monday will be in the 70s amid a breezy southerly flow. Rain chances will taper briefly Tuesday before another round of showers emerges by Wednesday. Highs mid-week will be in the 60s; trending to the upper 50s and lower 60s by week’s end.
