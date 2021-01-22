Extras needed for Lifetime movie filming in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming Lifetime movie is set to begin filming soon in Clinton.
Crew members will begin filming for Teacher’s Watching on January 25 and are set to film through February 9.
The film will utilize Clinton’s scenery, including Olde Towne Clinton, Town Spring Park, Lion’s Club Park, Clinton Park Elementary, Clinton High School Cross Country trails, Southpointe Business Park, Gore Art Gallery, local houses and Mississippi College.
Teacher’s Watching is a biopic about Izzy Fletcher, a woman struggling to fight her inner demons while moving to Clinton, Mississippi, for a high-tech job.
Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department will also play a central role in the ending of the movie.
The crew needs 20 children and 20 adults to film a school scene on Sunday, January 31.
Anyone interested can send a closeup and full body photo along with a name and contact information to golemancasting@yahoo.com.
The filming will last about 6-10 hours with snacks and drinks provided.
Extras should bring warm weather clothing, but can bring a jacket for when they’re off-camera.
Click here for more information about the filming, including road closures.
