COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,000 new cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases and 45 new deaths Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 261,167 as of January 21.
So far, 5,713 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
