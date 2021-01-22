Consider This: Mississippi Highway Patrol Interstate Response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Do you remember the song, Things That Make You Go Hmmm?
Well, when we began digging into the Interstate 55, donut-burning shut-down and found out the Mississippi Highway Patrol can’t respond to incidents in cities with populations greater than 15,000, we had our own version of Things That Make You Go Hmmm.
Apparently so did State Senators Walter Michel and David Blount. The good news, they plan to do something about it.
The two senators say they will introduce legislation that allows the MHP to respond to situations on the interstate anywhere - and anywhere includes cities.
Not only will this offer some much-needed assistance for city police operations that are underfunded and challenged with personnel shortfalls, but it should also improve the response time for officers to arrive at an incident or accident.
This legislation does not change the laws regarding city police actions; they are still the primary law enforcement and will continue to patrol interstates that pass through their municipalities.
It merely boosts the resources, which seems like common sense legislation that will make our communities and interstates safer. And there’s nothing about that plan that makes you go hmmm.
