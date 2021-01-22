2 arrested after allegedly causing $20,000 worth of damage on Adams County property

By WLBT Digital | January 22, 2021

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested after causing nearly $20,000 worth of damage in Adams County.

Police responded to a location on Carthage Road Thursday afternoon after they received a call of people possibly stealing copper and other metals.

Once there, police found Steven Vanwinle, 40, and Charles Davy Case, Jr., 18. Both were arrested for damages to a transformer valued at $9,500 and brass gate valves worth $9,700.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are currently pending.

