Two arrested in shooting in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are behind bars Thursday after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department picked up the men after responding to a shooting in the parking lot of a water tower on U.S. 61 south of Geoghegan Road.
The incident occurred on January 17.
Kemorris Williams is being charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon.
Jamarrio Sampson is being charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon and felony malicious mischief.
It was unclear the activity the two were involved in, and the sheriff said additional arrests are expected in the incident.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Sheriff James E. Bailey said in a statement. “Gun violence will not be tolerated in Jefferson County.”
