Schools across the metro area report COVID-19 cases, quarantines among students

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 as of January 21.
Cases include one student each at Clinton Park Elementary and Clinton Junior High and three students at Clinton High.
The cases bring the total number reported in the district this year to 43.
School resumed on January 5, 2021, according to a district news release.
CPSD reports all cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education each week.
Administrators at the schools have contacted parents of the students in the classes affected.
Schools across the state are reporting COVID cases early in the spring semester.
For the week of January 11-15, 40 Clinton Park students had been quarantined due to coronavirus exposure, as were 25 students at Sumner Hill Junior High, according to Mississippi State Department of Health numbers.
Among other schools located in Hinds County, 34 students at Forest Hill High School also were in quarantine, as were 28 students at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School’s lower campus, MSDH figures show.
In Madison County, 73 students at St. Andrew’s upper campus, 60 students at Madison-Ridgeland Academy and 43 students at Germantown High were in quarantine for the week ending January 15.
Another 30 students at St. Joseph Catholic School and 23 at St. Anthony Catholic were also in quarantine.
In Rankin County, 60 children enrolled at Brandon Middle School were quarantined for the week ending January 15, as were 46 at Northwest Rankin High School.
Being in quarantine does not mean a person has tested positive, but had been exposed.
