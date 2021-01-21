One dead, another injured after overnight crash on I-20

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an overnight crash near the Stack, police say.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of I-20 and I-55, also known as the Stack.
Investigators say a total of three people were inside a truck, which somehow rolled over, but the third person escaped without injuries.
The person who died has not been identified and no other information is available right now.
The crash caused serious traffic delays at the Stack but has since cleared.
