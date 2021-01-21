Mayor Lumumba sends message to those involved in I-55 drag racing incident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exclusive information on the drag racing that closed part of I-55 in Jackson. In our One on One interview with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba he gives an update on the case and those involved.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I can share that we have credible information that connects to a number of people. And so anyone who thinks that they are out of the woods, that someone doesn’t know, I would caution them that just simply is not the case. We have more information than they may think that we have.”
The Mayor adds people need to understand you cannot do this and the city will not stand for it. Mayor Lumumba says drag racing and drifting are an attention grab that is extremely dangerous.
