Jackson City Hall, non-essential facilities shut until at least Feb. 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson buildings will continue to be closed for non-essential services at least through February 12.
On Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended his executive order closing City Hall and other non-essential offices through part of next month, citing COVID-19 concerns.
“COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, and our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed,” he said in a statement. “As such, it is necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Jackson that we continue to take every precaution to limit exposure.”
City-owned and leased non-essential facilities will remain closed, while non-essential city employees will work remotely. All non-essential city travel also will be banned during that time, according to a news release.
TSA, passport, open records and 2021 elections customers will still be permitted to enter City Hall and the Municipal Clerk’s office will still be open to receive legal documents, the release states.
