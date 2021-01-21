First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Thursday, Friday

THURSDAY: A warm front will gradually lift over the region through Thursday – helping to facilitate a round of scattered showers through the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s north; middle to upper 60s south. More rainy periods to move over central and southwest Mississippi overnight as an area of low-pressure approaches – lows will only drop into the 50s.
FRIDAY: Periods of heavy rain will continue during the morning hours – trending lower in coverage and intensity through the day. By the end of the day, rainfall totals could be between 1-3″. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s amid a cool northeast breeze in the wake of a cold front sweeping through the area. Skies will begin to clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s; 60s to near 70° emerge Sunday. A round of stronger storms can’t be ruled out Monday before clearing out Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
