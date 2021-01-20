Woman faces multiple charges after sideswiping, fleeing sheriff’s deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been arrested after hitting a Hinds County deputy and fleeing the scene, authorities say.
According to Hinds County Cpt. Tyree Jones, the driver sideswiped a deputy’s vehicle near downtown Jackson.
The woman fled the scene along I-55 North when she was stopped on Lakeland Drive.
At some point, the woman slowed down, put her vehicle in reverse, and back into the officer’s vehicle again, Jones said.
The driver had a small amount of marijuana and cocaine in her vehicle, Jones said.
Her identity was not readily available.
She is facing charges of felony fleeing, possession of marijuana and cocaine, DUI and possibly others.
Traffic was backed up south along I-55 near the Waterworks curve during the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.