Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is on the way. After a cloudy day, our normal high should be about 56 degrees and the normal low is about 35. Rain will impact us over the next couple of days, but severe weather is unlikely. There will be a few thunderstorms mixed in, but that should be about it. Saturday will offer us some decent weather, but it won’t last long as a system in the Gulf lifts our way bringing back more showers on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms are possible Monday and some may be severe. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and in the upper 60s Sunday. 70 degree weather may return Monday with the chance for storms. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:24pm.