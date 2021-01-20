WATCH: JSU’s Sonic Boom performance during the ‘We are One’ inaugural celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, JSU’s Sonic Boom was a featured band in the We Are One virtual event celebrating the diversity of America in advance of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
We Are One also featured appearances by Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, U.S. House Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock among others.
Here is a full list of the event’s participants:
• Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South
• Florida A&M University Marching 100
• Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band
• Louisiana Leadership Institute Middle & High School All-star Band
• South Carolina State University Marching 101
• Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band
• Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands
• Texas Southern University Debate Team
• Dr. Tony Allen, Delaware State University President and PIC CEO
• Dr. Glenda Glover, International President and CEO: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
• DJ D-Nice
• Terrence J
• Leslie Jones
• Frankie Beverly
• Stacey Abrams
• Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock
• Kim Fields
• Erika Alexander
• Jason George
• Desus and Mero
• Tobe Nwigwe
• The O’Jays
