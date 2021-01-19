Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather will continue to offer surprises over the coming days. Today’s high in Jackson reached 60 degrees after a morning low of 39 degrees. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. High temperatures today struggled into the 50s today, mainly north of Interstate 20 where we’ve had some occasional rain. South of the interstate, plenty of sunshine pushed temperatures into the 70s. It appears tonight’s weather will give us a little fog with lows in the 40s & 50s. Wednesday will be a little drier with a big range in temperatures again, much like today. Expect widespread rain on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next dry day will be Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Rain returns Sunday with 60 degree weather and Monday and Tuesday will be rainy and possibly stormy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:23pm.