President Biden says Trump’s letter to him was ‘very generous’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden is saying that a letter left to him by Donald Trump was “very generous.”
“The President wrote a very generous letter,” Biden told reporters as he signed executive orders in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.”
The letter, according to Politico, was left for Biden inside the Resolute Desk. They did not say, however, what was written inside the letter.
A president leaving a letter to his predecessor has been a tradition amongst presidents for years, from Ronald Reagan leaving one for George H. W. Bush to Barack Obama leaving one for Donald Trump.
“Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can,” Obama wrote to Trump, wishing them, “Good luck and Godspeed.”
Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration, but former president’s Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were all there to mark the occasion.
