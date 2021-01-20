Nearly 500 miles of road in Florida could be renamed ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Almost 500 miles of road in the Sunshine State could be renamed after the 45th president if one Florida representative gets his way.
In a tweet by Rep. Anthony Sabatini, he stated that he is sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
He also said that he is “looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History.”
U.S. 27 runs from Miami all the way to the state’s border with Georgia, spanning 481 miles.
Trump owns a home in Florida, the 62,500 square foot Mar-a-Lago, which was often referred to as the Winter White House.
In 2019, Trump said that he and his family would make Florida their permanent residence when he was no longer president.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.