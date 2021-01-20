Mega Millions player in Copiah County wins $1 million, chooses to stay anonymous

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An anonymous Mega Millions player in Copiah County is $1 million richer.
According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket was sold at RBs One Stop on Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.
The player, they said, did not choose the Megaplier option and also chose to remain anonymous.
However, no jackpot winner was sold. That means the Mega Millions grand prize now stands at a whopping $970 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is $730 million.
It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.
