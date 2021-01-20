Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, shooting her new boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and shooting her new boyfriend.
A police affidavit says Deangelus Thomas, 35, called his ex-girlfriend to pick him up, and when she did he accused her of dating other men. The woman told police Thomas hit her in the face with his fist and a handgun when she denied his accusations.
The affidavit says he wouldn’t let her leave and threatened to kill her unless she called her new boyfriend to meet her. Thomas then drove the woman to the area near Millbranch and Shelby Drive to meet her new boyfriend, and according to the affidavit, he hid in the backseat and threatened to kill her if she let her new boyfriend know he was there.
When the man arrived, the affidavit says Thomas jumped out and shot him several times with a rifle.
The affidavit says Thomas drove the woman to a family member’s house where he fell asleep and she called someone who called the police.
Officers arrived and took Thomas into custody. They recovered both guns used in the incident and determined Thomas was a convicted felon for aggravated robbery.
Thomas is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and employing a handgun during the commission of a felony.
