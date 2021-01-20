Madison Starbucks to reopen Thursday after closing for COVID-19

Starbucks in Madison was closed temporarily after a "partner" there was diagnosed with COVID-19. The store has since been deep cleaned and will reopen on January 21. (Source: WLBT)
By Anthony Warren | January 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:32 PM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coffee drinkers will again be able to get their morning or afternoon boosts at the Madison Starbucks, which is slated to open January 21, after closing for COVID-19.

The store has been closed at least a couple of days after a staffer there was diagnosed with the virus, according to Jory Mendes, senior manager with Starbucks’ corporate communications.

The employee and co-workers that the person came in contact with are currently self-isolating, Mendes said.

“As soon as we learned of the diagnosis, we quickly activated our protocols following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, closing the store and initiating a deep clean,” Mendes said. “It is set to reopen tomorrow ... staffed with partners who were not in close contact with the infected individual.”

