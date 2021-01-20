FOX’s Chris Wallace praises Biden’s inaugural address, says it’s best he’s ever heard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fox News’ Chris Wallace is praising President Joe Biden’s inaugural address, calling it the best he’s ever heard.
He made the comments on-air Wednesday as a panel of guests discussed Biden’s speech.
“I thought it was a great speech,” Wallace said. “I’ve been listening to these inaugural address’s since 1961. John F. Kennedy ‘Ask not,’” referring to the famous Kennedy quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” which Kennedy stated during his inauguration.
“I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard,” Wallace continued. He added that a lot of Biden’s speech was “colored by the emotion” of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, with Biden stating that “democracy prevailed.”
He also described the speech as less of an inaugural address and more “part sermon, part pep-talk.”
The comments from Wallace took many on social media by surprise, with one person writing, “This being said on Fox is not a small deal.”
Another user disagreed with Wallace’s take, writing, “Chris Wallace on Fox news just stated this was the best inaugural speech he ever heard!!! Really???”
Donald Trump did not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, making him the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration. Trump, though, did leave a note for Biden.
