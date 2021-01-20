Former Reeves staffer among pardons granted by Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Among the pardons issued by President Trump on his last full day in office Tuesday, is a former campaign staffer and alternate Mississippi Delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.
David Lamar Clanton worked with then-Senator Tate Reeves on the campaign trail.
He is now employed as director of surplus property for the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.
The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration is responsible for the state’s financial and administrative operations including employee payroll, vendor payments, employee insurance, construction, maintenance, and protection of State buildings in the Capitol Complex, financial information management systems, and management of the State’s vehicle fleet, according to their website. DFA has about 400 employees.
Clanton told WLBT, “I am very humbled by the president thinking enough of me to do this.”
The White House had a full list of the 143 clemencies listed on their website Wednesday, but it was removed after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Here’s how the White House listed Clanton’s pardon, according to NBC:
David Lamar Clanton – President Trump granted a full pardon to David Lamar Clanton. This pardon is supported by Senator Roger Wicker, Alton Shaw, Mark Galtelli, and Terri Rielley. Mr. Clanton was convicted of false statements and related charges. Mr. Clanton’s supporters testify to his contributions to the community, especially with respect to issues surrounding rural healthcare. Mr. Clanton has been active with 4-H Clubs and other organizations in his community.
Trump also pardoned Dr. Robert S. Corkern, a Mississippi physician convicted of bribery.
WLBT is awaiting a response from Governor Reeves’s office for comment on Clanton’s clemency.
