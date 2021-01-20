First Alert Forecast: 50s North, 60s South amid clouds for Inauguration Day

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will hang firm over the area through mid-week with a chance for a few showers here and there. Expect highs to be split again, 50s north, 60s south after starting off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will yield higher rain chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THURSDAY: A warm front will gradually lift over the region through Thursday – helping to facilitate a round of scattered showers through the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s north; middle to upper 60s south. More rainy periods to move over central and southwest Mississippi overnight as an area of low pressure approaches – lows will only drop into the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, sloppy storm system will work its way eastward over the Deep South into Friday as an upper disturbance moves over the area. Highs Friday will be in the 50s north, 60s south as a cold front sweeps through. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week could total 1-3″. We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week. A round of stronger storms can’t be ruled out Monday before clearing out Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
