First Alert Forecast: 50s North, 60s South amid clouds for Inauguration Day

EXTENDED FORECAST: A sluggish, sloppy storm system will work its way eastward over the Deep South into Friday as an upper disturbance moves over the area. Highs Friday will be in the 50s north, 60s south as a cold front sweeps through. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week could total 1-3″. We’ll see a brief reprieve from the rain Saturday, before another system works its way across the region late Sunday into Monday of next week. A round of stronger storms can’t be ruled out Monday before clearing out Tuesday.