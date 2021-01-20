Donated seafood now feeding hungry families and homeless

JACKSON & RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Food lines are a reminder of the desperation in our communities where, like much of the rest of the country, food pantries are working overtime.
Local organizations that are feeding the needy are waging a seemingly unending battle against hunger.
“It’s been a great service to our Ridgeland community,” said First Baptist Church of Ridgeland’s Central Food Pantry Interior Director Bonnie Wester.
For ten months Wester has seen long lines form early in the morning at the pantry.
Each Tuesday, more than 100 cars line up to receive grocery bags of food.
The church provides meals to those in the area in need of assistance, the majority over 65 with up to three generations living in their households.
By 10 a.m. the parking lot is packed.
“We started back in January of 2020 with maybe feeding five families, and we are now turning away families at 100. So the need has grown immensely,” said Wester.
“I think they’re doing it from the heart,” said Thomas Cheatham Jr.
The 80 year old Jackson resident is one of the recipients of the weekly bags of food.
“It’s been assistance to me and others,” said Thomas. “If all of us go ahead and do this we can put the welfare out of business. So this is a need for our community”.
Among the items is shrimp donated to the pantry last week by Extra Table. The non-profit also filled the pantry at Stewpot.
Tuesday, shrimp pasta was on the lunch menu. The Gulf Coast catch was a welcome change of pace for regulars to the shelter.
“I come here if not every day maybe about once a week or something like that,” said May Ruth Collins. “Their food has always been good. They’ve always taken good care of us”.
For lunch Stewpot served shrimp pasta to about 250 homeless and Meals on Wheels recipients.
They were also able to distribute bags of shrimp to 25 families through their pantry.
The Central Food Pantry is in need of volunteers and donations to continue meeting the needs of the community.
If you would like to help go to www.firstridgeland.org/centralfoodpantry .
