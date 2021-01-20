Bills would stop a third landfill from coming to Madison Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bills introduced in the House and Senate this year could put an end to plans to build at third landfill in Madison County.
District 73 Rep. Jill Ford has introduced a bill that would amend state law to prohibit the construction of a new landfill in a county where two or more are located, unless the landfill is approved by public referendum.
A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate by District 25 Sen. Walter Michel.
The news comes as Madison County is moving forward with a needs assessment to determine whether a third landfill should be built in the county.
The board approved moving forward with the study in October.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) requested that the study be conducted before it would approve permits for a third landfill.
MDEQ is currently reviewing a request by NCL Waste to build a landfill at 2858 N. County Line Rd.
The dump would be 89 acres in size and would be constructed on a 166-acre tract owned by the Bilberry Family L.P.
Meanwhile, MDEQ is also reviewing an application to expand nearby Little Dixie Landfill.
The news also comes as the city of Ridgeland opts out of participating in Madison County’s solid waste plan, to draw up one of its own.
Under HB 949, no solid waste management plans adopted by counties may not adopt solid waste plans that include the construction of a new landfill if two landfills already exist in the county.
If the county does adopt a plan with a third landfill, the plan must be approved by a public vote.
The change would not impact plans to expand already existing landfills, the legislation states.
Ford’s bill had been referred to the House Conservation and Water Resources Committee. Michel’s had been referred to the Senate Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee.
