Architectural plans finished for new Madison Co. tax collector’s office

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County is one step closer to having a new tax collector’s office, with plans for the facility presented to the board of supervisors on Tuesday.
The board acknowledged the receipt of the plans at its Tuesday meeting.
However, the county has not decided on a location for the new facility how it would be paid for.
It was also not clear how much the new building would cost. WLBT has reached out to Madison County spokesman Heath Hall for more details.
Tax Collector Kay Pace says the building is needed to accommodate growth in her and the tax assessor’s offices.
“We need that room for the tax collector to be able to what we’re supposed to do for Madison County,” Pace told the board.
Part of the problem stems from the county’s residential and business growth in the last two decades.
Since 2000, the population has gone from 75,108 to 106,896, with 10,000 of that coming since 2010. Meanwhile, the total number of households has gone from around 27,000 to more than 39,000.
That means more people needing the services of the tax collector’s office. It also means more records and more need for storage.
“I’ve done everything I can do at this point, but I don’t have any storage room,” Pace said. “Norman has been so nice to make room for us in his office, but now he’s expanding too.”
Pace was referring to Norman Cannady, the county tax assessor.
The tax collector has faced different challenges since the start of COVID-19, with employees and customers having to space out.
“They (customers) have been very generous in using the drive-through since COVID began. The new building would have a lot more drive-through space and would be easier to access,” she said. “I just think it would be a much better situation.”
Plans were drawn up by Dean and Dean and Associates.
Renderings show a single-story building with drive-through lanes for tag renewal and tax collections.
Inside, the building features more than 4,200 square feet of space, including a 372-square-foot records room, a 475-square-foot lobby and more than 440 square feet of storage space.
Pace welcomes the additional storage and records space.
“I really don’t have room for anything,” she said. “I have the vault that we put most everything in, but you still have to have room for the public.”
The tax collector currently has offices in Canton, the city of Madison and Flora. If the new office is built, the county would close its Madison location, Pace said.
That space would then be taken over by the assessor, Pace said.
It was not known how much the building would cost.
Meanwhile, Pace said the office already has plans to expand tax services to the Gluckstadt area, via a self-serve kiosk.
She didn’t say where the kiosk would be located but said it would be in place this spring. She said it would offer taxpayers the ability to conduct county business after normal business hours.
“This gives them a place to get their tags renewed, pay their land taxes, their property taxes,” she said. “That’s the whole reason I have them.”
Currently, the county has two kiosks in operation, but they’re located in county offices and only available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pace said the new kiosk would be in a public place and would be secure.
“I don’t walk up to an ATM without it being visible,” she said. “I want it to be secure.”
