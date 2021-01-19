15-year-old wanted for capital murder in death of 19-year-old Moss Point man

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are looking for a 15-year old suspect charged with capital murder in the death of a 19-year-old man who was killed Monday night.
Moss Point Police said Korey Camron Monroe, 15, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Caleb Gabriel Lett during an armed robbery on Woodlawn Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.
Monroe is now charged with capital murder in the death and police are looking for him.
Authorities say officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call about a shooting. Once there, they found the victim and attempted resuscitation efforts. Those efforts were unsuccessful and Lett was pronounced dead shortly after from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said they were able to determine that Lett was shot by Monroe during an armed robbery and an arrest warrant for the teen was issued charging him with capital murder. Another person of interest has been identified and is also wanted for questioning. The name of that individual will not be disclosed at this time.
Lett was a 2020 graduate of Moss Point High who, according to previous posts from the school district, was named Mr. MPHS, played in the band, and served in several leadership roles, including the National Honor Society and student government.
Soon after news broke of his death, posts and photos began filling his page, grieving the loss of the young man.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley said Moss Point Police Department will be working closely and diligently with other law enforcement agencies to locate Korey Monroe.
The Moss Point Police Department, family of the deceased, and the greater community of Moss Point urge citizens to come forward with any additional information and the whereabouts to Korey Monroe.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
