’This is behavior we don’t condone!’: Coach Prime’s Ford F-350 broken into

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University football Coach Deion Sanders is the latest victim of a petty, violent crime in Jackson.
Sanders, known as Coach Prime posted a video to his 1.6 million Instagram followers about a speaker that someone stole after breaking into his Ford F-350 Monday night.
Not just any boombox, Sanders said he was disturbed because it had sentimental value because it was from, “a dear friend as a birthday gift.’
Prime said in his post, “This is behavior we don’t condone! There will be a reward for whoever can find my speaker. Several cars were broken into last night at this Hotel @ 5:37 a.m. A white SUBURBAN and driver are on video. I’m counting on my folks on this 1. Love y’all 2 life. #CoachPrime.”
