Ridgeland man gets 10 years for trying to lure 14-year-old

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man will spend 10 years in a federal prison after attempting to lure a 14-year-old for sex.
FBI agents say Tutor was talking to someone online he believed to be a 14-year-old boy and planned to engage in sexual activity.
Tutor’s conversations were actually with an undercover officer.
Instead, Tutor was arrested in the parking lot of the hotel. He pleaded guilty last year to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.
Tutor must register as a sex offender and spend 10 years in supervised release after his prison sentence.
