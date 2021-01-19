Ridgeland man gets 10 years for trying to lure 14-year-old

Steven Tutor (Source: Police)
By Jacob Gallant | January 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 11:37 AM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man will spend 10 years in a federal prison after attempting to lure a 14-year-old for sex.

Authorities arrested Steven Tutor in July 2019 at a hotel in Jackson.

FBI agents say Tutor was talking to someone online he believed to be a 14-year-old boy and planned to engage in sexual activity.

Tutor’s conversations were actually with an undercover officer.

Instead, Tutor was arrested in the parking lot of the hotel. He pleaded guilty last year to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

Tutor must register as a sex offender and spend 10 years in supervised release after his prison sentence.

