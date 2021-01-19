Rankin County deputies investigating suspicious death

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives in Rankin County are investigating the death of an individual found inside a home with trauma to the head.
The discovery stemmed from a 911 call Tuesday morning from Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi, investigators say.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim, dead, with head trauma.
Investigators did say they were able to quickly identify two suspects who had fled the area, but they have not released the suspect’s names or any additional information.
